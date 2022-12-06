Head of the MDI Budanov: Russia has enough missiles for several more massive attacks

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MoD) Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia will have enough missiles for several more massive attacks, and then the Russian Federation will "go to zero".

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the stocks of high-precision weapons in the Russian Federation are already running out, they are at a "critical minimum". However, as Budanov states, the occupiers decided to go all the way, which is "very bad for the Russian Federation itself", because the production of new missiles minimally covers the costs.

"The production of new missiles is quite limited, only a few types of high-precision missile weapons are produced," Budanov noted.