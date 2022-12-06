“We want peace, so are preparing for war.” Poland received the first Korean tanks and artillery

Poland received the first tanks and artillery installations from South Korea. The first batch received 10 K2 tanks and 24 K9 self-propelled guns.

The Ministry of Defense of Poland writes about this on Twitter.

The equipment was unloaded at the port of Gdynia on Monday evening. On Tuesday, a solemn ceremony of receiving the equipment was held, which was attended by President Andrzej Duda and Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak.

"K2 tanks and K9 howitzers will reach the north-eastern part of Poland in a few days. Next year, the following samples of this equipment and the K239 CHUNMOO multiplex rocket systems will arrive in Poland," Blaszczak stated.

Duda recalled that contracts for the supply of weapons from South Korea were signed in the summer. Equipment will be brought to Poland by sea.

"We want peace, thatʼs why are preparing for war," Blaszczak stressed.