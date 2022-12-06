UN: The Russian invasion killed at least 6 700 Ukrainian civilians

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 6 702 civilians have been killed and 10 479 have been wounded.

This is stated in the United Nations (UN) report.

Among the dead were 2 626 men, 1 794 women and 424 children. The gender of another 1 858 dead adults is still unknown. The most victims were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions — 9 430 people (3 978 dead), of which 7 395 people were in the territory controlled by Ukraine, and 2 035 were in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR".

2 724 dead and 5 027 wounded were recorded in other regions of Ukraine.

"The majority of recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide area of impact, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers, rockets and airstrikes," the UN report said.

However, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the actual death toll is much higher because there are delays in receiving information from some places where intense fighting is ongoing, and many reports are still awaiting confirmation. This applies, in particular, to Mariupol, Izyum, Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk.