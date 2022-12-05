Ombudsman: 15,000 people have gone missing since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that 15,000 people have gone missing since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

"In connection with the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, 15,000 people went missing. Just imagine, the fate of thousands of people is unknown. Perhaps some of them are no longer alive. All of them are looking for relatives and endless suffering in families due to the unknown," Lubinets noted.

He emphasized that these are the data of the International Commission on Missing Persons.

At the same time, it is not known whether this figure applies only to civilians or together with the military.