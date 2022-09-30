In Ukraine, against the backdrop of the war, more than 4,300 missing people are being searched

Over the past 100 days, nearly 14,000 cases of missing persons have been filed in Ukraine. More than 4,300 people are currently wanted.

This was reported by Oleh Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Persons Disappeared Under Special Circumstances.

He noted that the position was created in May, and since then, the hotline has received more than 30,000 calls and managed to return more than 2,500 dead.

"For 100 days, 13,835 cases of searching for missing persons have been opened. 539 bodies were found and returned from non-controlled territories and 2,026 from combat zones. Some of those who were previously reported by their relatives as missing eventually get in touch — there are 1,308 civilians and 965 military personnel. Also, 163 people were searched in captivity and released. Currently, 4,390 people are being searched," the commissioner said.

According to him, up to 15% of the missing are civilians. By the end of the year, Ukraine plans to launch a register of persons missing under special circumstances.