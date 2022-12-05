The Supreme Court refused to recognize the symbols of the “Halychyna” division as Nazi

The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal, which refused to recognize the symbols of the Galicia division as Nazi.

This was announced by lawyer Vyacheslav Yakubenko, who represented the interests of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

The lawyer said that in 2017, a journalist from the publication "Strana.ua" turned to the Institute to clarify whether the symbols of the "Halychyna" division fell under the ban in accordance with the requirements of the law on the prohibition of Nazi symbols. The head of the Institute at the time, Volodymyr Viatrovych, replied that the divisionʼs symbols were not included in the list of what is considered Nazi symbols.

After that, the "concerned citizen" turned to the District Administrative Court of Kyiv with a demand to prohibit the Institute from making similar conclusions regarding the divisionʼs symbols. The lawsuit was then partially satisfied. The decision of the Supreme Court is final and cannot be appealed.