The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery within the OCU

The Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery within the Orthodox Church of Ukraine on December 1.
This is stated on the OCU website.
Information about this legal entity as part of the Local Church was entered into the Unified State Register (45081205) on December 2.
Metropolitan Epiphany of Kyiv and All Ukraine will head the monastery as a legal entity. By position, he "is a sacred archimandrite, that is, the canonical and spiritual head of the Kyiv Lavra," the OCU noted.
- At the end of November, the SBU conducted a number of searches in churches, monasteries, and laurels of the UOC MP, in particular in Kyiv-Pecherska. The series of searches began after a scandal over a prayer service in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, during which parishioners sang the song "The bell is ringing, itʼs ringing over Russia, Matushka-Rus is waking up." The priest was informed of suspicion of this.
- On November 2, the National Security and Defense Council introduced personal sanctions against ex-Deputy of Ukraine Vadym Novinsky, vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC Petro Lebed and a number of other priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.