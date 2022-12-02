The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery within the OCU

The Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery within the Orthodox Church of Ukraine on December 1.

This is stated on the OCU website.

Information about this legal entity as part of the Local Church was entered into the Unified State Register (45081205) on December 2.

Metropolitan Epiphany of Kyiv and All Ukraine will head the monastery as a legal entity. By position, he "is a sacred archimandrite, that is, the canonical and spiritual head of the Kyiv Lavra," the OCU noted.