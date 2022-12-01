Russian troops install “dragonʼs teeth” in the Zaporizhzhia region. “Skhemy” showed satellite images

Russian troops continue to build defensive fortifications in southern Ukraine in anticipation of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces. Satellites noticed "dragonʼs teeth" in Zaporizhzhia near the village of Kohane.

The "Skhemy" project published satellite photos taken by Planet Labs devices on November 30.

In the photo, you can see how barriers against armored vehicles are being erected along the road. Approximately 250 meters away, judging by the photo, trenches are equipped. Previously, such lines of defense were noticed in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Luhansk regions.

"These are temporary structures, usually followed by an anti-tank ditch, and then positions for artillery, mortars, or infantry, which can be seen in the picture. But the "teeth" made by the Russians do not look good because, in addition to the fact that they can simply be bypassed, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have equipment that can push these "pyramids" apart, as well as weapons that can simply destroy them." Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military and Political Research, told "Skhemy".