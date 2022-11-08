British intelligence: Russian troops install “dragonʼs teeth” in the occupied territories

Russian troops are installing concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures — "dragonʼs teeth" — in the occupied territories.
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain writes in its daily review of the situation in Ukraine that such structures are being built around Mariupol. They have already been installed between Mariupol and the village of Mykilske, as well as from the northern outskirts of Mariupol to the village of Staryi Krym.
According to the British Ministry of Defense, the same concrete structures were sent to the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
In this way, Russia strengthens its lines in all areas of occupation, preparing for the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Similar defense structures were recorded by satellites in October. The Russians installed them in the area of the occupied city of Hirske, in Luhansk region.
- Propaganda media used to show these fortifications in their videos, calling them the "Wagner Line". They claimed that such a defense is being built from the Russian-Ukrainian border to Kreminna and south to Svitlodarsk, which is more than 200 kilometers. Analysis of satellite images shows that the length of the fortified line near Hirske is only 1.6 kilometers.