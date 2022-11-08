British intelligence: Russian troops install “dragonʼs teeth” in the occupied territories

Russian troops are installing concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures — "dragonʼs teeth" — in the occupied territories.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain writes in its daily review of the situation in Ukraine that such structures are being built around Mariupol. They have already been installed between Mariupol and the village of Mykilske, as well as from the northern outskirts of Mariupol to the village of Staryi Krym.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the same concrete structures were sent to the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In this way, Russia strengthens its lines in all areas of occupation, preparing for the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.