Lithuania will purchase winter clothing for the Ukrainian Armed Forces for €2 million

In December, the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania will hand over 25 000 sets of winter clothing worth €2 million to the Ukrainian military.

This was reported in the countryʼs defense department.

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania will purchase warm clothes and underwear from three Lithuanian manufacturers. One of them, Audimas Supply, decided to additionally give the Ukrainian army a thousand fleece sweaters for free.

"We thank Lithuanian businesses for their solidarity with the country, which is defending itself from the aggression of the occupiers and fighting for its freedom. Together with Ukraine, in this difficult time, all people of good will in Lithuania, even a little help can be vital," said Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas.