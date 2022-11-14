Lithuania transferred 12 more M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. Some of them are equipped with mortars

Ukraine received 12 more M113 armored personnel carriers from Lithuania, ten of which are equipped with mortars.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvidas Anusauskas.

"Additional military support from Lithuania has reached its destination in Ukraine. 12 units of M113 (10 units with 120-mm self-propelled mortars and 2 units with fire control radar) and ammunition," he wrote.

Anushauskas noted that, in general, Lithuania has already sent 62 M113s of various purposes to Ukraine.

The M113 has a standard forward-engine layout, with the engine compartment in the front right, the transmission compartment in the front, the control compartment in the front on the left, and the combined combat and landing compartment in the rear of the vehicle.

The M113 armor case is a rigid box structure. Also, M113 armored personnel carriers are transferred to Ukraine by Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Australia.