The M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are already at the forefront

The M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are already in Ukraine and are performing their combat missions.

This was announced by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvidas Anushauskas.

"The M113 has already reached the battlefield in Ukraine and will protect the lives of the Ukrainian military," he wrote.

The total amount of assistance provided by Lithuania to Ukraine reached € 115 million.

They donated 10 trucks and 10 SUVs for demining, and Lithuania donated Stinger MANPADS, anti-tank weapons, military defenses, 120-mm mortars, small arms and ammunition, night vision devices, drones and anti-enemy drones, and radars for observation.