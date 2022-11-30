Lithuania provided another €13 million to support Ukraine

On November 30, the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of an additional €13 million in support to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Arvidas Anusauskas.

"Today, the Lithuanian government approved €13 million support for Ukraine. €5 million — to the World Bank fund for Ukraine. €4 million — for restoration of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. €2 million for Ukrainian war refugees in Moldova. €2 million to "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, Anushauskas wrote.