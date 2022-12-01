Russian troops lost a record number of soldiers in Ukraine during November

During the last month, the occupiers lost a record number of soldiers in this war.
This is reported by the Ministry of Defense.
"A new record of our Defense Forces! In November, 16 970 racist soldiers were killed. This is the largest number during the entire war!" — says the message.
In addition, Russian troops lost:
- 217 tanks;
- 376 armored fighting vehicles;
- 174 artillery systems;
- 12 rocket salvo systems;
- 13 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 4 airplanes;
- 4 helicopters;
- 147 drones;
- 134 cruise missiles;
- 298 units of vehicles and tankers;
- 9 units of special equipment.
- During November 30, the Russian army lost another 560 soldiers killed. In total, during the 281 days of the Russian invasion, 89 440 occupiers were undercounted.