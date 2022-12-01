The Russians lost 560 more soldiers killed

During November 30, the Russian army lost 560 soldiers killed. In total, during the 281 days of the Russian invasion, 89 440 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 915 tanks (+1 over the past day);

5 877 armored fighting vehicles (+5);

1 904 artillery systems (+2);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

210 air defense equipment (+1);

280 aircraft (+2);

261 helicopters;

1 562 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+7);

531 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

4 441 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+12);

163 units of special equipment.

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the districts of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske and Maryinka (Donetsk region).