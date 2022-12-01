The national operator of nuclear plants "Energoatom" has appointed a new management of Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP).
This is stated in the message of "Energoatom".
The head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin appointed Dmytro Verbytskyi as the acting general director of the ZNPP, and Ihor Murashov as the stationʼs chief engineer. In addition, "Energoatom" signed an order on the dismissal of the Deputy Chief Engineer of the ZNPP Yury Chernichuk, who also performed the duties of the stationʼs Chief Engineer.
"Such a decision is connected with the availability of confirmed information about the collaborative and treasonous activities of Yurii Chernichuk in favor of the occupiers," the company stated.
- In October, Kotin assumed the duties of general director of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- On September 30, around 4:00 p.m., the Russian military kidnapped Ihor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They stopped his car on the road from the station to occupied Energodar and, using force, took Murashov in an unknown direction.
- On October 3, Ihor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, was released from Russian captivity. Later, "Energoatom" showed the first photo of Murashov after his dismissal.
- On October 5, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP will no longer head the plant.