The national operator of nuclear plants "Energoatom" has appointed a new management of Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP).

This is stated in the message of "Energoatom".

The head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin appointed Dmytro Verbytskyi as the acting general director of the ZNPP, and Ihor Murashov as the stationʼs chief engineer. In addition, "Energoatom" signed an order on the dismissal of the Deputy Chief Engineer of the ZNPP Yury Chernichuk, who also performed the duties of the stationʼs Chief Engineer.

"Such a decision is connected with the availability of confirmed information about the collaborative and treasonous activities of Yurii Chernichuk in favor of the occupiers," the company stated.