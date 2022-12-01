The heating supply was restored in the city of Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region. There were 18 000 people without it

The heating supply was restored in the city of Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region. There was the entire city — thatʼs 18 000 people — without it.

This was reported on December 1 by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Borzov.

An accident occurred in the cityʼs heat supply networks after the missile attack on the Ladyzhyn TPP. Because of this, 18 000 residents were without heating, and houses could only be heated with electrical appliances.

On November 28, a military emergency was declared in the city.