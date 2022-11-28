In the city of Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia region, an emergency was declared — 18 thousand people without heating due to strikes on the TPP

A military emergency was declared in the city of Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia Region.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Serhii Borzov on the evening of November 28.

After the missile attack on the Ladyzhyn TPP, an accident occurred in the cityʼs heat supply networks. Therefore, 18,000 residents are without heating, and the only way to heat their homes is with electrical appliances. A headquarters was deployed in the city to deal with the consequences.