The USA will finance the production of six NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine

The Pentagon signed a contract with Raytheon Technologies for the production of six NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The value of the agreements reaches $1.2 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the U.S. Ministry of Defense.

These will be manufactured by NASAMS in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Estimated date of completion of works — November 28, 2025.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are already using two NASAMS complexes received in November to protect against Russian missile strikes.

It became known at the beginning of November that Washington plans to supply Ukraine with eight units of such air defense systems. In a month, on the night of December 1, information appeared about a contract with a defense company for $1.216 billion.

It includes the production of SAM batteries, related equipment, spare parts, training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and other services.