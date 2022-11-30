Great Britain imposed new sanctions against 22 Russian officials

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain announced a new package of sanctions against Russian officials involved in mobilization in the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the British government.

The director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation Arkady Gostev and the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Rostov region Dmytro Bezrukikh who supported the recruitment of prisoners to the PMC "Wagner", and the Deputy Prime Minister Denys Manturov, who supervises the Russian arms industry and is responsible for equipping the mobilized.

Also, 10 heads of Russian regions, including heads of Dagestan, Ingushetia and Kalmykia, were sanctioned.

In addition, the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova and the head of the district electoral commission in Rostov Andriy Burov were on the list of restrictions — they were responsible for organizing pseudo-referendums in four temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

"Today we imposed sanctions on those who forced conscription, sending thousands of Russian citizens to fight in Putinʼs illegal and disgusting war. Great Britain will continue to use both sanctions and military aid to support Ukraine in defending its independence," the head of the British Foreign Office James Cleverley noted.