Britain has imposed sanctions against Russian oligarchs, who are contributing to the war against Ukraine

Britain has imposed sanctions on four more Russian oligarchs, who have allowed Putin to mobilize Russian industry to support his war effort.

This is stated on the government website.

Oleksandr Abramov and Oleksandr Frolov were banned for their participation in the mining, transport and construction sectors.

“They are known as business partners of Roman Abramovich and previously held major stakes in Russian steel producer Evraz plc, valued at £4.1 billion and £1.7 billion respectively. They are also reported to have investments in UK real estate worth approximately £100 million," the British government explained.

Airat Shaimiev, whose total capital is £902 million, and Albert Shigabutdinov, whose total capital is £977 million, were also sanctioned today.

These oligarchs were banned from entering the country, their assets were frozen, and transport sanctions were imposed.

"TAIF Group JSC, of which Shigabutdinov is the CEO, controls an estimated 96% of chemical and petrochemical processing in Russiaʼs Tatarstan region, including crude oil production. Shaimiev is the general director of the state transport and construction company Tatavtodor OJSC, the report says.

The UK has imposed sanctions on more than 1,200 people and 120 entities, including 120 oligarchs with a fortune of more than £140 billion.