”Defending Ukraine, we protect ourselves.” The British Prime Minister promised the Ukrainians to support for air defense and additional military aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to support Ukraineʼs air defense and increase military aid to the Armed Forces.

He said this during a speech at a banquet of the Lord Mayor of London.

"Do not doubt we will be with Ukraine as long as necessary. Next year, we will maintain or even increase military aid. And we will provide new air defense support to protect the Ukrainian people and the critical infrastructure they rely on. By protecting Ukraine, we are protecting ourselves," Sunak said.

The British Prime Minister talked about the terrorist methods of the Russians, which he saw with his own eyes in Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, I just saw how Russiaʼs attention is shifting from the horrific clashes on the battlefield to the abuse of the civilian population. It was written on mutilated buildings and piles of debris lining the streets... In the stories of the first rescuers, I met in liberated Kherson... From torture chambers to mine traps left in childrenʼs toys. As the world gathers to watch the World Cup, I have seen an explosive device hidden in a childrenʼs soccer ball in an attempt to make it a weapon of war," said Rishi Sunak.