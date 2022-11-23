Britain will hand over “Sea King” rotorcraft and 10 000 artillery shells to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Great Britain will hand over three Sea King rotorcraft and 10 000 artillery shells to Ukraine.

This was announced by British Defense Minister Ben Wallace during a speech in Oslo, the BBC reports.

According to him, the first of the three Sea King rotorcraft has already arrived in Ukraine — over the past six weeks, Ukrainian crews have been trained in flight and maintenance of search and rescue helicopters in Britain.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive another 10 000 artillery shells to defend the recently liberated territory.

The minister emphasized that Britainʼs support for Ukraine will remain unwavering.