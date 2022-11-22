Britain transfers “Brimstone 2” missiles to Ukraine. They hit targets at a distance of 60 kilometers

Great Britain transfers Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine for long-range destruction of armored vehicles. They have twice the range of the first-generation missiles that were sent to Ukraine earlier.

It became known about the transfer of weapons after the publication of the corresponding photos showing the loading of missiles at the airfield.

About half a year ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine first received Brimstone air-to-ground guided missiles. Since then, Ukraine has received hundreds of such missiles, these weapons have been modified to be launched from ground installations at targets on the ground.

At the same time, Brimstone 2 missiles, which are being transferred to Ukraine now, have updated software and can fly up to 60 kilometers away — the range of the previous generation missiles was 20 kilometers.