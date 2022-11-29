Ukraine received the LRU rocket launcher system from France.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The fourth brother from the "Long Hand" family — LRU — arrived from France to Ukraine! The Ukrainian army is now even more powerful to deter and destroy the enemy. The visible result of the friendship between Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron," the minister noted.

He thanked French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecorne, the government and the French people.