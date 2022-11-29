News

The USA is preparing aid for the Ukrainian energy industry. The Secretary of State will announce the new support package

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
The U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will announce a new aid package for the Ukrainian energy system on November 29.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to one of the high-ranking American officials.

The cost of this assistance and what it will include is still unknown.

Blinken is to reveal all the details in Bucharest during a meeting of the new energy coordination group, which includes the G7 countries and other states.