The USA is preparing aid for the Ukrainian energy industry. The Secretary of State will announce the new support package

The U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will announce a new aid package for the Ukrainian energy system on November 29.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to one of the high-ranking American officials.
The cost of this assistance and what it will include is still unknown.
Blinken is to reveal all the details in Bucharest during a meeting of the new energy coordination group, which includes the G7 countries and other states.
- Since October 10, the Russians have fired almost 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine. During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine was subjected to seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2, 15, 23.