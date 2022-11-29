Russia fired four missiles at the Dnipro, destroying a private enterprise

On the night of November 29, the Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. A fire broke out at a private enterprise and was extinguished in the morning.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"The Russians directed several rockets at the night city. They targeted a private enterprise. Destroyed production facilities. A fire broke out," he wrote.

At 7 a.m., Reznichenko clarified that the occupiers fired four rockets — the destruction was very serious.

It passed without dead or wounded people.

The first sounds of explosions in Dnipro were reported at approximately 10:13 p.m. — a minute after the announcement of an air alert in the city and region, which lasted until 11:02 p.m.