Reuters: During the war in Ukraine, the USA and the Russian Federation once used a special military line of communication

The special line of communication between the military of the United States and Russia, which was created at the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine, has been used only once so far.

This was reported to Reuters by a US official.

According to him, the call was initiated by the United States to communicate its concern about Russian military operations near critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

The US official refused to specify exactly what actions of Russia caused alarm in the United States. But Reuters journalists assume that they could be connected with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant or with Russian intentions to blow up the Nova Kakhovka HPP, which the Ukrainian side warned about.

Earlier, the Pentagon noted that it had maintained several communication channels to "discuss critical security issues with the Russians during an emergency to prevent miscalculations, military incidents, and escalation."