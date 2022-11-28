Russia has postponed negotiations with the United States regarding inspections of nuclear weapons facilities

Russia unilaterally postponed negotiations with the United States regarding the renewal of inspections of nuclear weapons facilities in accordance with the new treaty on strategic offensive weapons.

The negotiations were to take place in Cairo on November 28.

As Reuters writes, a representative of the U.S. State Department said that the meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission within the framework of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty will probably also be postponed. It was supposed to take place on November 29.

The meeting of the delegations of the USA and Russia regarding the renewal of inspections of nuclear weapons facilities was announced at the beginning of November. This issue was frozen after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.