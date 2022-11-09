The USA and Russia will discuss renewing inspections of nuclear weapons facilities

The delegations of the USA and Russia are planning a meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the renewal of inspections of nuclear weapons facilities in accordance with the new treaty on strategic offensive weapons. This issue was frozen after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, State Department representative Ned Price confirmed that the bilateral advisory commission will meet in the near future. He did not provide details, but sources say that the U.S. will raise the issue of inspections at the meeting.

A possible meeting place is called Cairo, but tentative dates are still being agreed upon.