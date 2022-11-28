“An attempt to make effective management”. Podolyak explained Zelenskyʼs criticism of the situation with “Points of Invincibility” in Kyiv

The adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podolyak does not see a political component in the situation with "points of invincibility" in Kyiv. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky reprimanded the capital authorities for "profanation" with the opening of these points.

Podolyak told about this in the YouTube project "Babel" "TA.ZA.SHO".

He denied that the "points of invincibility" were a project of the Office of the President (OP). "Points of invincibility" is not only a project of OP — other ministries, the State Emergency Service, local authorities participate in it," Podolyak noted.

The adviser to the head of the OP called the situation "strange", since the capital has mobile points from the State Emergency Service, but there is no network that can be created at the expense of schools, kindergartens, "where to bring a number of generators, Starlink and make a more or less equipped and comfortable point."

"So when we talk about "points of invincibility" it is a question of the readiness of local authorities to understand the situation. Not to talk about evacuation, but to correctly define work priorities, which is what the president is talking about," Podolyak emphasized.

He also noted that, taking into account the number of people in Kyiv, there should be at least one and a half to two thousand "points of invincibility".

In addition, Podolyak criticized the capital authorities for statements about the possible evacuation of the city in case of a blackout.

"Be thankful that people donʼt raise the alarm. Our people say: "What else do you need, state"? And the state be like: "Oh, letʼs think. We all have to flee the country. Why should we build these "points of invincibility" if tomorrow there will be a missile attack anyway? Why do we repair these distribution transformers? Our nuclear power plant stopped there." I donʼt understand why the state is talking about it? The state should be like: "We work. We get up. At six in the morning we are already sitting on the repair crews and already working." People themselves will increase the stateʼs ability to withstand all this," explained the adviser to the head of the OP.