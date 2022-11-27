More than 430 heating points were installed in Kyiv. Another 100 will be deployed in the event of an emergency

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that more than 430 heating points had been installed in the capital, and 100 more are going to be deployed in case of an emergency.

About 500 generators ensure the operation of these points. At the points, people can charge their phones and warm up. There is a supply of drinking water on the premises.

Also, the city will soon receive 12 mobile modular boiler houses, which it ordered specifically for heating points.