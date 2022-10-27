754 heating points were installed in Kyiv region

754 heating points were installed in 69 communities of the Kyiv region. Heating points are designed for 30 people in villages and urban settlements, in cities — up to 300.

This is reported in the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

The heating points are equipped with backup power devices, in most cases with generators. The points have stoves, electric heaters and heat guns.

There you can drink hot drinks and have a snack. They will function during the period of lower air temperature and during a possible power outage or heating. Both stationary and mobile heating points are available.

Stationary heating points in Kyiv are “Taras Shevchenko” and “Darnytsia” metro stations.

The addresses of the nearest heating points can be found in local self-government bodies in Kyiv region.