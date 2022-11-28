The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the combat units that fired at the maternity hospital in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region

The Ukrainian military destroyed combat units that fired at a maternity hospital in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region: on the night of November 23, a rocket hit the maternity ward, killing a two-day-old baby.

This was reported on November 28 by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

"Over the past week, [Ukrainian forces] struck both within the borders of the Melitopol community and within the borders of Tokmak, and struck those who were shooting at Vilnyansk directly. There is confirmed information about the destruction of these combat units, which were fired at from the S-300, including the maternity hospital," Oleksandr Starukh noted.