The Russians shelled the maternity ward near Zaporizhzhia — one baby died

On the night of November 23, the Russian occupiers hit the maternity ward of the Vilnyansk hospital with rockets. A newborn baby died.

the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported on this.

"At night, Russian monsters fired huge rockets at the small maternity ward of Vilnyansk hospital. Grief fills our hearts — a newborn baby has been killed," Starukh wrote.

The missile attack occurred during the last air alert, which lasted from 02:06 to 02:36 in the Zaporizhzhia region.