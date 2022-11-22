The Russians shelled Orikhiv. A social worker died at the point of issue of rubber aid

At 11:20 a.m., Russian troops began shelling the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

A social worker was killed and two women were wounded as a result of a direct hit to the point of delivery of humanitarian aid located in the school premises.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh informed about this.

There could have been much more victims, but this was prevented due to the lack of queues.