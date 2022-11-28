The Kremlin denied the plans of the occupiers to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Putinʼs spokesman Dmytro Peskov denied that the Russian military was preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
"There is no need to look for any signs there are none and cannot be," he noted, commenting on the recent thesis of the President of Energoatom NAEC Petro Kotin about the preparation of the occupiers to withdraw from the ZNPP.
"In recent weeks, we have actually received information that there are signs that they may be going to leave the ZNPP. First of all, a lot of publications began to appear in the Russian press that the ZNPP should perhaps be left, perhaps it should be handed over to the IAEA for control," Kotin noted the day before.
- On November 19 and 20, the Russian occupiers shelled the ZNPP. The IAEA called them one of the most intensive. At the same time, the Russians do not want to allow experts to the station.
- Prior to this, the IAEA Council, which includes 35 countries, adopted the third resolution since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. In this document, the IAEA Council called on Russia to stop all activities at nuclear facilities in Ukraine.