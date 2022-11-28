The Kremlin denied the plans of the occupiers to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Putinʼs spokesman Dmytro Peskov denied that the Russian military was preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"There is no need to look for any signs there are none and cannot be," he noted, commenting on the recent thesis of the President of Energoatom NAEC Petro Kotin about the preparation of the occupiers to withdraw from the ZNPP.

"In recent weeks, we have actually received information that there are signs that they may be going to leave the ZNPP. First of all, a lot of publications began to appear in the Russian press that the ZNPP should perhaps be left, perhaps it should be handed over to the IAEA for control," Kotin noted the day before.