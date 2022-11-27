President of “Energoatom”: Russian occupiers can leave the ZNPP

The president of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin said on the air of the telethon that the Russian occupiers can leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
"In recent weeks, we have actually received information that there have been signs that they may be going to leave the ZNPP. First of all, a lot of publications began to appear in the Russian press about the fact that ZNPP should probably be left, maybe it should be handed over to the IAEA for control," he said.
- On November 19 and 20, the Russian occupiers shelled the ZNPP. The IAEA called them one of the most intensive. At the same time, the Russians do not want to allow experts to the station.
- Prior to this, the IAEA Council, which includes 35 countries, adopted the third resolution since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. In this document, the IAEA Council called on Russia to stop all activities at nuclear facilities in Ukraine.