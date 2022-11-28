“Ukrenergo” introduced emergency shutdowns. The reason is non-working power units and bad weather

Emergency shutdowns are applied throughout the territory of Ukraine, as the power systemʼs power shortage is increasing.
This is reported by "Ukrenergo".
"The reason for the increase in the power deficit was the emergency shutdown of units at several power plants. At the same time, consumption continues to grow due to worsening weather conditions. Currently, the capacity deficit is 27%," the company reported.
After eliminating the causes of emergency shutdowns, the units will return to work, which will reduce the deficit in the power system and reduce the volume of consumer restrictions.
- Russian troops are preparing new strikes on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his speech, referring to the threat of missile attacks.
- During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine was subjected to seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2, 15, 23. The latter was also aimed at nuclear power plants. It was possible to connect them to the power system only on November 25.
- As of November 27, there is still a capacity deficit in the countryʼs power system, but 80% of electricity consumption needs have already been met.