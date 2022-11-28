The main Christmas tree will be installed in Kyiv, but there will be no entertainments and food markets

Christmas trees will be installed in various districts of Kyiv, including on Sofia Square. However, this year there will be no mass events and entertainment programs in the capital.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko told about this in an interview with "RBK-Ukraine".

He says that he is talking to the military, and they expressed their wish that there would be a Christmas tree in Kyiv for the childrenʼs Christmas mood.

"We understand that mass events are prohibited in wartime. And it will not be done in any case. But no one is going to cancel the New Year and Christmas, and the atmosphere of the New Year should be there. Putin cannot be allowed to steal our Christmas. Despite different opinions from different parties — whether it is necessary or not — we turned to the business, which agreed not to use budget money, but with its own funds to install Christmas trees without Christmas usual pathos," Klitschko noted.

The mayor noted that Kyiv will have several Christmas locations in many areas of the city, including Sofia Square.

"But we will do it without mass events, entertainment programs and fast food. There will only be a Christmas tree as a reminder of the New Year mood. You know, I donʼt want to take St. Nicholas away from children," Klitschko added.