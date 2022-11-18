The Kyiv City Council responded to the petition about the main Christmas tree

The Kyiv City Council responded to a petition regarding the installation of the countryʼs main Christmas tree in the capital. The decision on installation will be made after consultation with the Defense Forces. If it is installed, it will be solely at the expense of patrons.

This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

The Committee of the Kyiv City Council on Culture, Tourism and Public Communications recommended that relevant departments take into account all proposals regarding non-use of budget funds, compliance with safety and energy saving, but did not support the proposal not to install a Christmas tree.

If the city — after consulting with the military — still decides to put up a Christmas tree, then budget money will not be spent on it. Patrons and businesses will help in this case. Law enforcement officers will be responsible for security.