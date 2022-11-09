The petition asking not to install the main Christmas tree in Kyiv received the required number of votes. It will be considered by the KCC

A petition with a call to refuse to install the main Christmas tree of Ukraine has gathered 6 000 signatures necessary for consideration.

This is evidenced by the data of the website of electronic petitions of the Kyiv City Council (KCC).

The author of the petition Nataliya Popovych justified her proposal by the fact that she considers it inappropriate to spend money on setting up a Christmas tree in the conditions of martial law.

"It is more appropriate to spend the allocated funds on assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces or assistance to IDPs [internally displaced persons]. I understand that there should be a holiday, but let it be at everyoneʼs home, and we, as conscious residents of the capital, can at the same time do without installing the main Christmas tree of the country this year," the text of the petition reads.