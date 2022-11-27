Orban said that Europe needs a sovereign Ukraine. At the same time, he criticizes the sanctions against the Russian Federation

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, said that Europe needs to do everything to ensure that Ukraine remains a sovereign state so that Russia cannot threaten European states in the future.

He said this during a speech at the Congress of the International Union of Christian Democrats (CDI), where he is the vice-president, 24.hu reports.

"The main thing is that Russia does not pose a threat to the security of Europe, and for this, we need a sovereign Ukraine," Orban said.

At the same time, he added that there are discussions between European leaders regarding sanctions. According to him, such debates will continue. Orban emphasized that high energy prices due to the war and EU sanctions complicate the economic situation in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

The Hungarian authorities have consistently advocated the end of EU sanctions against Russia, arguing that the restrictions do not work and only harm Hungarians.