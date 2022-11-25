Reuters: Poland asks Germany to support sanctions against Russiaʼs Druzhba oil pipeline to avoid fines

Poland asks Germany to support European sanctions against the German-Polish section of the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline. In Warsaw, they want to abandon contracts for the supply of Russian oil next year and avoid fines.

Reuters writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to their data, both countries are approaching such an agreement. In return, Poland will coordinate the delivery of oil by sea to Germany via Gdansk.

The EU has promised to stop buying Russian oil from December 5, but the Druzhba oil pipeline is currently exempt from sanctions. This poses a problem for Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen, which has a long-term agreement to buy Russian oil through Druzhba and will have to pay fines for breaking the contract.

If the EU imposed sanctions on the Druzhba — or at least the northern part of it, which passes through Poland and Germany — both countries would be able to exit their obligations to import Russian oil without penalty.

The southern part of the pipeline supplies oil to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, which, unlike Poland and Germany, will find it difficult to diversify their oil imports. This branch passes through Ukraine, and the Ukrainian budget receives money for transit.