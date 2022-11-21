Due to shelling, Ukraine plans to raise the cost of transit of Russian oil

Next year, Ukraine plans to increase the fee for the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Bloomberg writes about it.

From January 1, it is planned to increase the tariffs for the transportation of oil in the direction of Hungary and Slovakia by €2.10 per ton to €13.60. The agency notes that the operator of Ukraineʼs oil transportation system, Ukrtransnafta, addressed the Russian Transneft and explained that Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure led to a significant shortage of electricity, an increase in its cost, a shortage of fuel, and spare parts.

According to Bloomberg, the costs of organizing safe working conditions for personnel and protecting facilities have also increased. Transneft representatives confirmed to the Russian mass media the presence of a letter from Ukrtransnafta.