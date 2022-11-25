Electricity will be provided in a test mode in deoccupied Kherson

On November 26, energy companies will begin to transmit electricity to de-occupied Kherson in a test mode. Critical infrastructure facilities will be the first to recover.

The Kherson City Council writes about this.

"Extreme restrictions will be applied to the supply of electricity. Since the main power sources are destroyed, a backup power line will operate, which has limited capacity. First of all, critical infrastructure facilities — water supply facilities and medical facilities — will be revived. Therefore, we ask you to understand the situation," explained Ihor Safronov, the chairman of the board of "Khersonoblenergo".

He noted that electricity will begin to be supplied when the South Ukrainian NPP is operational at full capacity.

Repairs are currently being carried out on the PL-150kV line "Posad-Pokrovske — KhMPZ". The commissioning of the power transmission line will make it possible to resume the operation of the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline, which supplies Mykolaiv with drinking water.