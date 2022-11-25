In March 2022, the USA opposed the transfer of Soviet MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine by Poland. Instead, China promised that it would do everything possible to "neutralize Putinʼs nuclear threat."

The Spectator writes about this with reference to its own sources.

At first, the USA reacted positively to Polandʼs idea to transfer its Soviet MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian army. But the very next day, March 8, the Americans opposed such a transfer.

The reason for this was contacts with the generals of the Chinese army. They believed that this would lead to an escalation of the conflict, so they called on the USA to prevent it. Instead, the Chinese generals, who had good private contacts with Russian generals, promised to do everything possible to "neutralize Putinʼs nuclear threat." Their efforts were aimed at persuading Russian generals, if ordered, to use nuclear weapons, or to persuade the political leadership not to do so, in accordance with Russiaʼs nuclear doctrine, or to sabotage the execution of the order at their own level.

Since then, China has continued non-public contacts with the West, especially the USA and NATO, regarding the war in Ukraine. Currently, there is a mutual agreement between them not to escalate the conflict: the West does not give Ukraine strategic weapons, and China uses all the levers of influence on Russia to prevent the use of nuclear weapons.