The outflow of people from the country did not increase after the rocket attacks

Border guards do not record an increase in the flow of citizens who would seek to leave Ukraine due to massive rocket attacks.

The director of the Department of State Border Protection of the State Security Service (DSBP) of Ukraine Leonid Baran announced this at a briefing.

According to him, in October, on the contrary, there was a decrease in passenger traffic by 11% compared to the previous month.

Work on engineering and fortification of the border and defense strip continues at the border points.

In addition, the DSBP significantly strengthened the system of video surveillance and remote control using drones.