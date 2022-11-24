“Energoatom”: Power supply has been restored at the ZNPP. Power units are being launched at the other three nuclear plants

Power supply has already been restored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). It has started to be powered by the energy system of Ukraine. At the same time, power units are being launched at the other three nuclear power plants.

This was reported by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

He reminded that due to the massive strike by the Russians on November 23, emergency operations took place at the Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and South Ukraine NPPs. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been inactive since September of this year, went into full blackout mode with the start-up of all diesel generators. Thus, for the first time in 40 years of Ukrainian nuclear energy, all nuclear power plants were shut down.

"This morning, November 24, 2022, the Zaporizhzhia NPP received power supply for its own needs from the energy system of Ukraine. All diesel generators are switched off and switched to standby mode. Start-up operations are being carried out at the power units of the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi NPPs. During the day, if the power system is ready, the blocks of these stations will be connected to the power grid, the supply of electricity for the needs of our citizens and the countryʼs economy will be restored," Kotin noted.