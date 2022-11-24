The mayor of Kharkiv must pay a fine for using the Russian language

Language ombudsman Taras Kremin issued a resolution imposing a fine on Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov for violating the language law.

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language informed about this on his Facebook page.

According to the resolution, Terekhov used non-state language in his appeals to the residents of Kharkiv on the air of the telethon, thus violating the first part of Article 12 of the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State".

Now he has to pay a fine of UAH 3 400.

Also, the mayor of Kharkiv received a warning from the language ombudsman for maintaining Facebook and Telegram pages in Russian. Until December 4, Terekhov can appeal both resolutions.